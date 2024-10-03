CM Chandrababu Naidu abolishes garbage tax, next Cabinet meet to ratify it

VIJAYAWADA: Giving a call to every citizen to become a Swachh Sevak to make the State Swachh Andhra Pradesh by 2029, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced the abolition of garbage tax introduced by the previous YSRC regime.

“I ask my officials not to collect garbage tax, and the decision will be ratified in the ensuing Cabinet meeting,” Naidu said, while addressing a gathering at the Swachhta Hi Seva programme organised in Machilipatnam on Wednesday to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

He asserted that Bandar (Machilpantam) Port will be completed by December 2025 to revive the past glory of the Port Town.

After having tea with a group of sanitation workers, Naidu, along with school students, swept the roads. He said everyone should respect sanitation workers as they are the real Swachh Sevaks, and no one should talk ill of them.

“We are now feeling so healthy and moving on neat roads only because of the hard work of sanitation workers. I wholeheartedly appreciate their efforts,” he said.

Recalling the non-violence movement of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, he said Gandhian ideals stand as an inspiration for the future generations. He hailed Pingali Venkaiah, the son of the soil and designer of the national flag, who handed over the flag design to Mahatma Gandhi in 1921. “The role of Machilipatnam in the freedom movement can never be overlooked or ignored,” he averred.