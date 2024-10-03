CM Chandrababu Naidu abolishes garbage tax, next Cabinet meet to ratify it

VIJAYAWADA: Giving a call to every citizen to become a Swachh Sevak to make the State Swachh Andhra Pradesh by 2029, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced the abolition of garbage tax introduced by the previous YSRC regime.
“I ask my officials not to collect garbage tax, and the decision will be ratified in the ensuing Cabinet meeting,” Naidu said, while addressing a gathering at the Swachhta Hi Seva programme organised in Machilipatnam on Wednesday to mark Gandhi Jayanti.
He asserted that Bandar (Machilpantam) Port will be completed by December 2025 to revive the past glory of the Port Town.
After having tea with a group of sanitation workers, Naidu, along with school students, swept the roads. He said everyone should respect sanitation workers as they are the real Swachh Sevaks, and no one should talk ill of them.
“We are now feeling so healthy and moving on neat roads only because of the hard work of sanitation workers. I wholeheartedly appreciate their efforts,” he said.
Recalling the non-violence movement of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, he said Gandhian ideals stand as an inspiration for the future generations. He hailed Pingali Venkaiah, the son of the soil and designer of the national flag, who handed over the flag design to Mahatma Gandhi in 1921. “The role of Machilipatnam in the freedom movement can never be overlooked or ignored,” he averred.
Govt to run National College in Machilipatnam
The Chief Minister said the renowned Andhra Jatheeya Kalasala (National College) will be managed by the State government hereafter, and a medical college will be constructed in Machilipatnam and named after Pingali Venkaiaha.
Mentioning the ‘Clean and Green’ initiative of the TDP government in 1998, which was his brainchild, Naidu said everyone desires a peaceful and clean environment. Lauding the Swachh Bharat initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said a proposal was made to present awards to Swachh Sevaks on October 2. In 2015, the Swachh AP initiative was taken up, and efforts were made to create wealth from waste. “All our efforts were wasted by the previous regime, which imposed the garbage tax, ignoring the maintenance of hygiene. More number of plants to generate energy from waste will be set up in the State,” he said.
Blaming the previous YSRC government for Budameru floods, he thanked every donor, who contributed to the flood relief. He lashed out at the YSRC for trying to hold the NDA government responsible for the recent temple chariot burning incident. “Now, the government has a sophisticated system to catch the vandals within a short time. We are installing CCTV cameras across the State to curb crimes, and put a check to criminals in the guise of politicians,” he revealed.
The Deepam scheme will be implemented from Diwali to supply free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families.
Protected drinking water will also be supplied to all households in the State through taps, he said.
Later, the Chief Minister inspected Bandar port construction works. Another 38.32 acres of land necessary for the port project will be allotted soon. The port project taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 3,669 crore, did not progress briskly during the previous government. Initially, the first four berths will be set up.
As per the envisioned plan, up to 16 berths can be set up at the port. Once the port is operational, it will largely help the development of Machilipatnam, which is very close to Capital Amaravati. If the port is converted into a container port, it will immensely benefit the State and neighbouring Telangana, he opined.