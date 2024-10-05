Add Kadapa suffix to YSR district, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav writes to CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to rename YSR district as YSR Kadapa district on the lines of Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Friday, Satya Kumar explained the historical and spiritual significance of Kadapa and the deep-rooted sentiments associated with the region’s ancient heritage.

In his letter, Satya Kumar highlighted that Kadapa, known for the famous Lord’s Kadapa shrine, holds an important place in the history of Rayalaseema. The shrine, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara and Hanuman, is revered by devotees across the region.

It is said that the Kripacharyas, spiritual scholars, visited the area and named it ‘Kripavati Kurupa,’ which later evolved as Kadapa due to its association with divine grace. Kripacharya also established a temple of Lord Venkateswara for the people who were not able to travel to Tirumala shrine, he said.

Satya Kumar also mentioned that Kadapa has been a pivotal stop for devotees before visiting the sacred Tirumala temple. “It is a tradition for devotees to visit Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Kadapa before proceeding to Tirumala,” he said, underscoring the spiritual importance of the district.

However, the district was named after YSR in honour of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who hailed from Kadapa, he said