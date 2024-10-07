CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend Amit Shah’s LWE meet in New Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to go on a two-day visit to New Delhi on October 7. He will attend the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Chief Ministers of other LWE (Left Wing Extremism)-affected States.

The capital tour has gained significance as this is Naidu’s first visit to New Delhi after the Vijayawada Floods and the Tirumala Laddu controversy, which hogged the national headlines.

During his visit, Naidu, a key partner in the NDA government at the Centre, besides meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet several other key Union Ministers.According to sources, the top priority of the visit is to get funding for the construction and development of the State capital Amaravati. He is likely to meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in connection with the establishment of South Coast Railway Zone. He is also likely to raise the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and request for its merger with SAIL ( Steel Authority of India).

Sources said, the Chief Minister, who has embarked on bringing back the ‘derailed’ State economy during the previous dispensation, on the right track, would focus on getting as much funding and Union government support for several key schemes and initiatives in the State. He is most likely to hold discussions with representatives of the World Bank as well to get funding for Amaravati.