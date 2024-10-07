Deputy CM Pawan promises to solve concerns of RWS contract workers

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives from the Internal Water Quality Monitoring Laboratory Contract Employees Union of Andhra Pradesh’s Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department expressed concerns over political pressure leading to withholding their salaries and job terminations to Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolio of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, at the Mangalagiri central office.

The union leaders urged the Deputy Chief Minister to ensure their job security and prevent their families from falling into financial distress.

In response to their representation, Pawan Kalyan assured the RWS employees of swift action, promising to direct officials to clear their pending salaries and address their employment concerns. Among those present, G Sujana Kumari, a differently-abled woman, requested the Minister for her job reinstatement.

Having worked as a helper at the Kamalapuram lab in YSR district for ten years, she was let go three months ago. Born with only one kidney, she explained her plight in performing physically demanding tasks, making her job crucial for her survival.

With no other support, she requested the Deputy Chief Minister for his help. Moved by her situation, Pawan Kalyan immediately assured her that he would speak with the relevant authorities.