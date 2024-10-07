Kondamodu highway works to gain pace soon

GUNTUR: The construction of the Kondamodu-Perecherla highway is set to accelerate under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme, aimed at improving India’s road infrastructure.

Over Rs 1,032.52 crore has been allocated for the 49.91-km, four-lane road, which will ease traffic on the Guntur-Hyderabad highway and enhance connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However, delays in fund release had stalled the project. Recently, State R&B Minister Janardhan Reddy met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging the project’s inclusion under the National Highways Development Project.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ standing finance committee has since approved the project, expediting fund release.

As traffic between Hyderabad and Vijayawada intensifies, this highway will also serve as a vital link between Chennai and Hyderabad. The current single-lane road from Perecherla in Guntur district to Kondamodu in Palnadu district has been inconvenient for commuters due to its poor condition. Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu has played a key role in securing Central government approval for the road extension. Officials have identified that over 234 hectares of land will be required for construction, with land acquisition surveys completed and reports sent to the Central government. The road will connect with the Amaravati outer ring road near Sattenapalli, and three bypass roads are planned in Medikonduru, Sattenapalli, and Rajupalem. The highway will improve connectivity for the Palnadu region.