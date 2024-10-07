Mother-daughter duo, minor boy held for kidnap and murder of 6-yr-old girl

CHITTOOR: Three persons, including a mother-daughter duo and a minor boy, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the suspicious death of a six-year-old girl at Punganur in Chittoor district. The 6-year-old girl, identified as Asmiya Anjum, had gone missing on September 29. She was found dead in a water tank on October 2.
Police investigation revealed that a financial dispute between one of the accused and Asmiya’s father, Ajmatullah, was the motive behind the murder.
Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu oversaw the investigation.
Elaborating on the case, the SP said a woman, key accused in the case, borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh from Ajmatullah. After she failed to repay the loan, Ajmatullah threatened to file a lawsuit against her. Agitated by the threat, the woman hatched a plan to kidnap and kill Asmiya. When the girl was playing outside her house on September 29, the woman approached her and lured her to leave the spot. The woman, along with her mother and the minor boy, fed the child before choking her to death. The trio then shifted the body on a bike and discarded it in a nearby summer storage tank.
“As per preliminary medical reports, there were no signs of injury or rape,” said Manikanta Chandolu.
He confirmed that crucial evidence and suspicious movements of certain individuals led to the arrest of suspects. He explained that after a missing complaint was lodged by Asmiya’s family on September 29, 12 police teams, including search parties with trained dogs and technical units, were dispatched to comb the town. Nearby lakes, ponds, abandoned wells, and buildings were searched with the help of municipal workers and youth.
Additionally, surveillance footage from CCTV cameras around the town was thoroughly examined, and technical teams from nearby districts were brought in to assist. Police interacted with Asmiya’s family, neighbours, teachers, and others who had last seen her. The investigation also explored potential leads involving anyone who may have previously harassed or touched the child inappropriately. The SP emphasised that no one involved in the heinous crime will be spared.
Home Minister condoles bereaved family
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, along with two other ministers NMD Farooq and M Ramprasad Reddy visited the girl’s house and consoled the bereaved family. Anitha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had spoken to Asmiya’s father and assured him complete support from the government. Further, she emphasised the importance of supporting the grieving family during this difficult time.