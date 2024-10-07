Mother-daughter duo, minor boy held for kidnap and murder of 6-yr-old girl

CHITTOOR: Three persons, including a mother-daughter duo and a minor boy, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the suspicious death of a six-year-old girl at Punganur in Chittoor district. The 6-year-old girl, identified as Asmiya Anjum, had gone missing on September 29. She was found dead in a water tank on October 2.

Police investigation revealed that a financial dispute between one of the accused and Asmiya’s father, Ajmatullah, was the motive behind the murder.

Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu oversaw the investigation.

Elaborating on the case, the SP said a woman, key accused in the case, borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh from Ajmatullah. After she failed to repay the loan, Ajmatullah threatened to file a lawsuit against her. Agitated by the threat, the woman hatched a plan to kidnap and kill Asmiya. When the girl was playing outside her house on September 29, the woman approached her and lured her to leave the spot. The woman, along with her mother and the minor boy, fed the child before choking her to death. The trio then shifted the body on a bike and discarded it in a nearby summer storage tank.

“As per preliminary medical reports, there were no signs of injury or rape,” said Manikanta Chandolu.