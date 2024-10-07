MP Sivanath outlines govt’s focus on promoting MSMEs to foster growth

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the primary objective of the State government is to encourage entrepreneurs and promote MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises). Speaking at the Mega Food Business Expo-2024, organised at SS Convention in Vijayawada on Sunday, he highlighted the importance of such expos in fostering employment opportunities for the youth.

MP Sivanath inaugurated the expo by lighting a traditional lamp. He also visited various food stalls and enquired about the products on display.

During his address, Sivanath suggested that more such expos should be organised across the State to boost employment and encourage youth to explore the food sector. He lauded the Creators Event Organisers for hosting the expo with the support of the AP Hotels Associations, Caterers Associations, AP Federation of Commerce and Industries, and Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce.

“These expos provide an excellent platform for people to learn about new innovations in the food business, which can inspire young entrepreneurs. Whether it’s hotel management or homemade cooking, advanced kitchen technologies can help businesses, large and small, and grow successfully,” he explained. He also assured that the State government will provide support to entrepreneurs facing any challenges.