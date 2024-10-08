Andhra Deputy CM stresses on eco-conservation for future at Wildlife Week

VIJAYAWADA: At the 70th Wildlife Week celebrations held at Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister (Environment, Forest and Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan underscored the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) that every living thing on the earth has a role within this interconnected ecosystem.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, he highlighted the need for being humane, despite the technological and intellectual advances, to protect all beings that coexist with and depend on the mankind for collective survival. Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the presence of wildlife and marine life is crucial to maintain clean air and water.

The public should recognise that human existence is fundamentally linked to the survival of other species and that environmental conservation is essential for future, he stressed.

Pawan Kalyan lauded the efforts of various organisations in protecting sea turtles, noting that fishermen are now releasing the species caught in their nets back into the ocean due to the rise in awareness about marine life among them.

He also mentioned the threat posed by hunting marine species for medicine and other purposes, stressing the importance of breeding rare species to ensure their survival for future.

Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the cultural reverence for wildlife, especially among communities like the Nallamala tribes, who view animals as sacred. He urged the people to adopt conservation practices as part of their daily life, reduce plastic use, and teach children about the importance of protecting the nature. “The enthusiasm of young people and their contribution to forest conservation provides hope for the future,” he added.

The event being held from October 2 to 8, featured an exhibition on wildlife conservation efforts, competitions for students and the presentation of awards to winners.