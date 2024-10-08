Three arrested as DRI seizes over 800 kg of ganja in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three persons in connection with illegal transportation of ganja and seized 808.18 kg of the contraband late on Saturday (October 5).

Acting on specific intelligence, a team of officials intercepted a truck at Krishnavaram toll plaza near Jaggampeta in East Godavari district on the night of October 5 and found that the truck driver had concealed the marijuana under empty fruit crates.

On noticing the DRI officials inspecting the truck, two persons in another vehicle, which was acting as a pilot, crashed the toll gate barrier in an attempt to flee the scene. However, the DRI sleuths managed to apprehend the duo after an hour-long chase.

“The driver of the truck and the two other arrested persons confessed that they were transporting the ganja to the neighbouring States. A case has been registered against the three under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and were remanded to judicial custody for 12 days,” official release read.

The sleuths are investigating how the contraband was procured, if they were any mediators, sellers, buyers and other details regarding the case.