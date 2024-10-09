TDP leader rapes minor girl, suspended

KAKINADA: A TDP leader and former local councillor’s husband, Durgada John, was suspended from the party for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at Madhavapuram in Pithapuram constituency.

Elaborating on the crime, the girl’s mother said the incident took place on Monday evening when the teenager went to Uppada Centre to buy some food items. John and another woman, who were travelling by auto, asked the girl for directions.

Before she could respond, they forcibly pulled her into the vehicle. Subsequently, John raped her. Locals noticed the commotion, apprehended John, and handed him over to the Pithapuram police.

CI YRK Srinivas said a case was booked against John under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. He added that investigation in the case is underway.

Condemning the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan described the act as inhumane. The Pithapuram MLA called for collective outrage from society to such incidents. In a press release issued on Tuesday, he expressed deep sorrow over the incident and lauded the locals for bringing the crime to light. He urged authorities to ensure that such atrocities do not recur and instructed officials to visit the victim, who is currently receiving treatment in hospital, and to ensure she receives the best possible medical care.

“The government will provide all necessary support to the victim and her family. We will also ensure that the accused faces severe punishment,” he said, stressing the need for heightened police vigilance to prevent similar incidents in the future. He also urged local Jana Sena leaders to offer moral support and assistance to the family.

Former MLA of Pithapuram SVSN Varma visited the victim’s family to offer support. Describing the incident as tragic, he said the victim was rushed to the Kakinada Government General Hospital for treatment.

He assured the family that steps will be taken to shift her to a private hospital, if needed. He also said he will request the Deputy Chief Minister for aid to the victim.