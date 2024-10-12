Customers’ interests will be protected: ICICI Bank

GUNTUR: As the CID investigation continues into the multi-crore scam at ICICI Bank’s Chilakaluripet and Narasaraopet branches, bank officials have assured that the financial interests of customers with genuine claims will be fully protected.

“We at ICICI Bank always prioritise the customers’ interests in our operations. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any fraud. We want to reassure everyone that we will thoroughly investigate the matter,” a bank spokesperson stated, adding that the employees involved have been suspended.

According to the FIR filed by the CID, the former manager of the Chilakaluripet branch, D Naresh Chandra Sekhar, along with two staff members A Harish, a gold loan counsellor, and K Karunakar, the regional sales head allegedly siphoned off over Rs 28 crore from account holders. They reportedly accessed overdraft facilities against fixed deposits without customers’ knowledge.

Cheques were collected from customers under the pretext of limit reductions in overdraft accounts, and jewel loan receipts were issued without proper seals, signatures, or any record.

CID Additional SP Ch Adinarayana and other officials visited the Chilakaluripet branch to investigate the case.