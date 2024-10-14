Andhra Pradesh: Guntur Municipal Corporation aims for better rank in Swachh Survekshan

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is taking significant steps to improve sanitation and achieve a higher ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2024.

To this end, a 100-day action plan has been rolled out, aiming for 100% door-to-door waste collection and a cleaner Guntur. GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu, in a recent review meeting with public health officials, emphasised the need for public participation in sanitation surveys, leading to positive feedback.

As a result of special campaigns and the action plan’s successful implementation, Guntur made an impressive leap from 108th to 17th place in Swachh Survekshan 2023. It also earned a five-star rating and second place nationally in the Fast Moving City category. In partnership with 358 schools, GMC is educating students on sanitation, helping them promote good hygiene practices at home.

The city won first place in the ‘Swachta ki Do Rang’ campaign and the Mega Selfie Camp under Indian Swachh League 2.0.

The GMC’s efforts to improve greenery have increased the city’s green cover to 30%, up from 17% in 2021. Median plantations have expanded from 10 km to 23 km, while avenue plantations grew from 20 to 30 km.

Initiatives like drain-to-drain road construction, pothole repairs, and pollution control using sweeping machines and mist sprayers have contributed to the city’s environmental improvement.

Waste management practices, including composting, recycling, and generating electricity from waste at the Jindal power project, helped Guntur secure third place in Swachh Vayu Survekshan.