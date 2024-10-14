Six held for raping woman, daughter-in-law in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: The Sri Satya Sai district police on Sunday detained six suspects in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law at Nallabommanipalle village in Chilmathur Mandal.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday when armed assailants, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, attacked a family of watchmen. The father and son were overpowered and threatened with a knife, while the women were sexually assaulted in front of them.

The victims’ family, originally from Bellary of Karnataka, had come to Nallabommanipalle to work as security guards at a carton factory under construction.

The suspects, including three minors, reportedly attempted to rob the factory before committing the heinous crime. The minors, known for their involvement in petty crimes and substance abuse, were arrested along with the others following a swift police investigation.

Local authorities, including Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police (SP) V Ratna, confirmed that the victims were receiving medical treatment and their condition was stable.

The crime has ignited outrage throughout the State, with public protests demanding justice. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, took immediate action by reviewing the investigation’s progress and instructing police to expedite the arrests.

Handlooms & Textiles Minister S Savitha, Hindupur MP BK Parthasarathi and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also urged the police to ensure the culprits face justice.

Special police teams were formed to locate the suspects and by Saturday, all six, including the minors, were taken into custody. Protests have continued, reflecting the widespread anger over the incident and calls for swift legal action against those responsible.