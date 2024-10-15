Plan to bring 108 new sand reaches into operation to meet demand in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra has said the State government is planning to bring 108 new sand reaches into operation to meet the increasing demand for sand.

Speaking to mediapersons at the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) office on Monday, Kollu said the new sand reaches will be identified along the course of rivers, and 40 sand reaches will be brought into operation in the first phase from October 16.

Sand mining has been restricted due to the monsoon season and sand is being sourced from existing stock and desiltation points. Since August 15, 20 de-siltation points have been operational with proper clearances in coordination with the Water Resources Department.

Now, 40,000 metric tonnes of sand is being supplied per day. It will be increased once the mining at the 108 new sand reaches begins,” the Minister explained.

He further maintained that the government is closely monitoring preparatory activities to ensure efficient supply of sand in the State.