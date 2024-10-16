Andhra Cabinet to decide on key policies on Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, is likely to take several decisions about policies of various sectors.

Over the past week, Naidu has held several meetings and reviewed draft policies, particularly about industrial development, electronics, clean energy, MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), and private industrial parks.

In a post on X, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said, “Today, we had the final review with our Hon’ble Chief Minister @ncbn garu on the new industrial policy, food processing policy, and industrial parks policy, which will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow. These initiatives are poised to be game changers for Andhra Pradesh.”

During the review meetings, the Chief Minister made it clear that generating jobs is his government’s top priority. He emphasised that the policies for industries should pave way for ensuring speed of doing business to attract investments. The TDP-led NDA government in the State had promised to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

After three months of exercise, officials prepared draft policies for 10 different departments and presented them to the Chief Minister.