AP High Court directs government to file counter, adjourns case

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a counter with full details in the petition holding the government responsible for not alerting the people despite information about the lifting of Velagaleru Gates, which saw a flash flood in Budameru.

Journalist N Bhupathi Rao filed a PIL accusing the government of negligence in alerting the people of the intending flood. Hearing the PIL a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Chimalapati Ravi, issued notices to the State government and the Centre. The case hearing was adjourned for eight weeks.

PIL against Anna Canteens

The AP High Court directed the State government to file a counter with full details in the petition challenging the colouring of Anna Canteens in TDP colours. Former APNGOs Association chief N Chandrasekhar Reddy filed a PIL against Anna Canteen colours. Hearing the PIL, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (MAUD).

Plea to fill police vacancies

The AP High Court directed the State government to explain steps taken to fill the 19,999 vacancies in the police department. It heard a PIL filed by Help the People Charitable Trust managing trustee K Akhi Sri Guru Teja on vacancies.