Plan to set up nine waste-to-wealth units in four towns in Andhra

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali instructed officials to identify suitable land for establishing waste-to-wealth units across the district. During a review meeting with municipal and panchayat officials at the Collectorate on Thursday, he emphasised that these centres would help reduce pollution.

The district plans to set up nine such plants in four towns. Government land is already available for two plants in Chirala and Bapatla, while over 14 acres are needed for seven other plants, including 3.5 acres for two plants in Bapatla, 4.89 acres in Repalle, and 4.5 acres for two in Addanki.

Murali urged officials to complete land acquisition promptly, emphasising that proper maintenance of these centres would improve sanitation.

The Joint District Collector, Prakhar Jain, District Revenue Officer Ch Sattibabu, and others attended the meeting.