YSRC to appoint new president for Kadapa city in a bid to boost cadre in district

KADAPA: The YSRC top leadership has turned its focus on appointing a new party president for Kadapa city.

It may be noted that the party had recently made several new appointments to streamline the district and local leadership, boosting the spirit of the YSRC rank and file. With the change of guard in the State, the party intends to appoint a new face who is both socially and financially influential to take up the mantle from incumbent Narapureddy Subba Reddy.

The new president is expected to play a vital role in organising protests against anti-people policies as deemed by the YSRC and also strengthen the party to take on the corporation elections which are expected within an year and half.

The YSRC has always dominated the local body elections in undivided Kadapa district. It consecutively retained the Kadapa Municipal Corporation for three terms now and intends to continue its victory run despite suffering a huge setback in the general elections.

Therefore, the YSRC president appointed his uncle and former Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy as the Kadapa district president recently. Ravindranath Reddy has been proactive in the district politics, leading the criticism over the NDA government’s move to relocate the MSME Technology Centre from Kopparthi to Mangalagiri.

Reportedly, YS Jagan had instructed party leaders to select a financially and socially strong candidate for the city president role, who is capable of ensuring the party’s success in future elections. He entrusted Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, district president P Ravindranath Reddy, city mayor K Suresh Babu, and former deputy chief minister SB Amzath Basha with the task of choosing the right candidate.