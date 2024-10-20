CII Andhra Pradesh welcomes six new policies for growth

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh has expressed strong support for the six new policy frameworks recently approved by the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. These policies, proposed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, are seen as forward-thinking measures aimed at driving investment and promoting sustainable growth. CII Andhra Pradesh Chairman, Dr V Murali Krishna, emphasised the transformative potential of these initiatives.

He stated that the policies could position Andhra Pradesh among the top three states in India for investment by attracting Rs 30,000 crore in manufacturing investments and Rs 83,000 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI).

He also noted that the policies aim to establish 175 industrial parks across the State, which could generate significant export opportunities and benefit 2.2 million Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs.

Dr Krishna highlighted the introduction of key incentives, including a 10 per cent bonus for job creation and a 6 per cent incentive for reducing carbon footprints, which he believes will help the State achieve a 15% growth rate.