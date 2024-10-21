Centuries-old pottery tradition in Visakhapatnam on brink of extinction?

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deepavali is fast approaching, but for the potters of Adavivaram in Simhachalam, this year brings an unfamiliar struggle.

For generations, these artisans crafted earthen diyas and festive items, but road-widening work last year claimed part of their homes, leaving many displaced.

Unable to work as they once did, the potters were forced to purchase diyas from traders for the first time in centuries. Now, they sell what little they can from the streets outside their partially demolished houses, marking a painful shift in their time-honoured way of life.

“Our families have lived here for generations. This is the first time we could not make diyas for Deepavali. We do not have space to store clay, produce diyas, or bake them in kilns. After last year’s road work, half of our houses were torn down,” explained G Ravi, a potter from the community.

“We haven’t received any compensation, nor were we offered land elsewhere. They said they’d give us plots in residential areas, but who will allow potters there when our work involves mud and baking?” he questioned.

There are around 15 families involved in pottery, either fully or partially. Some have moved to rented houses, continuing their work in their half-demolished homes, while others remain in these unsafe structures. The number of active potters has declined due to age, a shift to other professions, and the fact that pottery no longer generates enough income to support a family.

Although the government has provided free pottery wheels to some artisans in Narsipatnam, Parawada, and Vemulapudi, the Adavivaram potters are still waiting for theirs. Rising cost of clay, transportation, unexpected rainfall, and dwindling demand have further strained their livelihood.