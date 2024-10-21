Centuries-old pottery tradition in Visakhapatnam on brink of extinction?

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deepavali is fast approaching, but for the potters of Adavivaram in Simhachalam, this year brings an unfamiliar struggle.
For generations, these artisans crafted earthen diyas and festive items, but road-widening work last year claimed part of their homes, leaving many displaced.
Unable to work as they once did, the potters were forced to purchase diyas from traders for the first time in centuries. Now, they sell what little they can from the streets outside their partially demolished houses, marking a painful shift in their time-honoured way of life.
“Our families have lived here for generations. This is the first time we could not make diyas for Deepavali. We do not have space to store clay, produce diyas, or bake them in kilns. After last year’s road work, half of our houses were torn down,” explained G Ravi, a potter from the community.
“We haven’t received any compensation, nor were we offered land elsewhere. They said they’d give us plots in residential areas, but who will allow potters there when our work involves mud and baking?” he questioned.
There are around 15 families involved in pottery, either fully or partially. Some have moved to rented houses, continuing their work in their half-demolished homes, while others remain in these unsafe structures. The number of active potters has declined due to age, a shift to other professions, and the fact that pottery no longer generates enough income to support a family.
Although the government has provided free pottery wheels to some artisans in Narsipatnam, Parawada, and Vemulapudi, the Adavivaram potters are still waiting for theirs. Rising cost of clay, transportation, unexpected rainfall, and dwindling demand have further strained their livelihood.
GVMC chief promises to resolve issue of potters
“Despite everything, we continue to work out of passion. We requested small sheds by the roadside to store our goods, but we were denied permission. Irrespective of incessant rain or scorching heat, we sit on the roadside and sell what we can. If nothing is done soon, our houses could collapse completely in heavy rain,” Ravi added, highlighting the vulnerability they face daily.
Sharing concerns for the future, another potter expressed, “Pottery is physically demanding, but the returns are meagre. I don’t want my children to depend on this. It’s difficult to imagine a future in this trade, but we’re striving to preserve this art for as long as we can.”
Responding to the situation, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar said, “We received a petition last week during the Public Grievance Redressal System. I plan to visit the area next week to assess the situation and work towards resolving the issue at the earliest.” As the festival of lights nears, the potters are left in the shadows, clinging to hope as they face an uncertain future.