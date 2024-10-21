Kadapa teenager set ablaze by youngster succumbs to injuries, accused arrested

KADAPA: The teenager, who was set ablaze by a youngster in Gopavaram mandal of YSR district on Saturday, succumbed to her injuries early on Sunday while undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital, Kadapa.

Police arrested the accused, identified as Vignesh Jakkala (19), a few hours after the incident. Police had formed four special teams and nabbed the accused soon after the incident came to light.

Elaborating on the incident, Kadapa Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju said the horrific incident occurred on October 19 in a forest area near PP Kunta in Gopavaram mandal.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 16-year-old student of a private college in Badvel, was allegedly in a relationship with Vignesh, who had married another woman around six months ago. The accused lured the girl to the forest, where he assaulted her, set her on fire and fled the scene. During interrogation, Vignesh admitted that he committed the crime as the girl had been asking him to marry her.

With the help of police, the victim managed to reach Badvel Hospital and was later shifted to RIMS Kadapa. She suffered 80% burns. She breathed her last in the wee hours of Sunday. “Our teams acted swiftly and located the suspect. He was apprehended on the outskirts of Kadapa on Sunday,” the SP said.