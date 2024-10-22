YSRC leader’s son held for Dalit youth’s murder

Subsequently, Kothapeta DSP Govinda Rao arrested Vaddi Dharmesh on October 18, who reportedly confessed that Durga Prasad was murdered on June 6, 2022 at Kotipalli Revu. He also reportedly said that the ward volunteer was murdered in Srikanth’s directions. However, police said the reasons for the crime are not known yet.

Speaking to media persons while being taken into police custody, Srikanth denied all charges and alleged that his arrest was politically motivated. Viswarup condemned his son’s arrest and termed it vendetta.

YSRC cultivated culture of violence: Lokesh

Following the arrest of the former minister’s son, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh lashed out at the YSRC and said the party cultivated a culture of violence and impunity, where power was prioritised over justice.