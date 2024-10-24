Vemulapati assumes charge as APTIDCO Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: Vemulapati Ajay Kumar officially assumed office as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (AP TIDCO) at the NTR Administrative Block on Wednesday. In his address, he pledged to work diligently to provide housing for all poor people in urban areas. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with the prestigious post.

Vemulapati also thanked Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) P Narayana for their support. He assured that deserving beneficiaries in towns would receive TIDCO houses. He further reflected on the influence of a renowned communist leader in their area Vemulapalli Anantharamaiah, who was a social reformer, and also a former corporator, attributing his achievements to Anantharamaiah’s blessings and guidance.