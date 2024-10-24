Water found contaminated with fecal matter in Gurla

VIJAYAWADA: A report by a six-member expert team has confirmed widespread contamination of drinking water as the primary cause behind the Acute Diarrhoeal Disease (ADD) outbreak at Gurla in Vizianagaram district.

The findings were presented to Minister of Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education, Satya Kumar Yadav, on Wednesday.

Of the 44 water samples collected from Gurla, 31 tested positive for coliform bacteria, confirming unsafe drinking water. Additionally, tests on 57 stool samples indicated that both surface and underground water sources were contaminated with fecal matter.

The report highlighted several key issues, including that the water supply pipelines in Gurla and nearby villages run through drainage systems, increasing the risk of contamination.

The borewell providing water to the area, located on the banks of the River Champa, is particularly vulnerable to pollution from religious activities and cremations conducted along the riverbank. Recent rains have exacerbated the situation by raising the water table, further contaminating the water supply.

The investigation also revealed that open defecation in the affected areas contributed to the disease’s spread.

The team expressed concern over poor chlorination practices, with many water samples showing no residual chlorine. However, areas with chlorinated water reported fewer cases of ADD.

Immediate recommendations include frequent chlorination of the Champa River, repairs to water pipelines, installation of alternate pipelines to avoid exposure to drainage, and regular water quality checks every two weeks.

Long-term solutions involve building community toilets, distributing chlorine tablets, and promoting hygiene practices to combat open defecation.

The experts also recommended setting up a regional laboratory for rapid testing of water and stool samples, given the area’s vulnerability to communicable diseases. The Health Minister is expected to review the report and develop a plan of action.