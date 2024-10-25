Brahmin Corporation funds will be spent transparently: BC Welfare Minister

GUNTUR: Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles S Savitha stated that the funds allocated for the Brahmins will be spent transparently through the Brahmin Corporation.

She visited the Yadlapalli Brahmana Dharma Satram and the land allotted for the Brahmin Corporation in Kothapeta on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasised that the land would be utilized for the welfare of the Brahmins.

The TDP-led NDA government will prioritise the upliftment of the Brahmin community. She also mentioned that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu established the Brahmin Corporation during 2014-2019 and implemented various schemes for their welfare, assuring that they would receive nominated posts.

Criticising the previous YSRC government for neglecting the welfare of the Brahmin community, she stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government deceived the Brahmins. Additionally, she stressed that the coalition government is committed to ensuring the safety of women in the State and is taking stringent action against illegal drugs and ganja to reduce crimes against women.