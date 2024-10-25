Infra boost for Amaravati as Union Cabinet approves Rs 2,245-crore railway line

VIJAYAWADA: In a shot in the arm for Amaravati, the Union Cabinet has approved a railway line for the State capital. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Spanning 57 kilometres, the new railway line will be built with an investment of Rs 2,245 crore in four years. A 3.2-km-long railway bridge will also be constructed on River Krishna to facilitate the railway line, which will provide direct connectivity with Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Nagpur. It will also provide connectivity to Delhi from Nagpur and to Mumbai from Hyderabad.

In a tweet on X, Modi said, “In a boost to infrastructure, the Union Cabinet has approved two railway projects which will boost connectivity and commerce in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana.”

Terming it a dream project, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav thanked the Prime Minister for approving it and the State government for extending cooperation.

Elaborating on the railway project, Vaishnav said the reference point will be the Krishna River. The railway line will start from Yerrupalem on the Vijayawada - Kazipet line and reach Namburu station. It will also be a parallel path to the existing Howrah - Chennai line. “We looked at various options and selected an alignment which will be beneficial in the long run for Amaravati as well as Andhra Pradesh,” he explained. The project will generate employment for 19 lakh human days and result in emission of six crore kg carbon dioxide.

Besides major cities, Vaishnav highlighted, Amaravati will also be connected to ports at Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and others.