Prioritise safety: Minister Ramprasad Reddy to private travels

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport, Sports, and Youth Services, M Ramprasad Reddy, urged private travel operators in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to strictly adhere to traffic rules to curb rising road accidents in both Telugu States.

Speaking at a private meeting organised by the bus operators’ associations in Vijayawada, Reddy called for their cooperation in making Andhra Pradesh an accident-free State. He highlighted the growing number of accidents and fatalities on National Highways and emphasised the responsibility of operators and drivers to ensure passenger safety. Reddy, who lost his father in a road accident, stressed the personal toll of such tragedies.

He also mentioned ongoing special drives coordinated by the home, health, and transport departments to reduce accidents.

Addressing operators’ concerns, Reddy assured that their request for tax reductions would be discussed with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to find a viable solution.