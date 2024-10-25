Two detained for poaching leopard in Chittoor

CHITTOOR: Two individuals have been detained in connection with the poaching of a five-year-old male leopard found in the Thallamadugu forest area of Yadamarri mandal on October 22.

The Forest Department recovered the leopard’s missing limbs and nails, which are highly valued in the illegal wildlife trade.

Locals discovered the leopard’s corpse, showing clear signs of poaching. An autopsy revealed electrocution as the cause of death, likely due to illegal electric fencing used in nearby farmland. After killing the animal, poachers removed its body parts and concealed the carcass in the forest. Authorities have identified both sellers and potential buyers linked to the illegal trade, prompting ongoing investigations to expose the broader poaching network.

A forest official confirmed that searches continue, and the suspects, along with the recovered body parts, will face legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act.