Andhra Pradesh govt may implement revised property registration rates from December 1

GUNTUR: The State government is likely to implement revised property registration rates across the State beginning December 1, 2024. The planned adjustment will see registration values increase by 10% to 20% in various areas, based on market conditions, proximity to growth corridors, and local development, said Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad.

He explained that some areas might experience reduced rates where current registration values exceed actual market prices Speaking to TNIE, the minister said, “The previous YSRC government’s improper revision of land prices has led to mismatches between registration values and real market prices. This revision will correct those discrepancies, with values adjusted both upward and downward as needed.”

During a review meeting with the Revenue, Stamps, and Registration Department, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for a comprehensive market study. Special committees led by District Joint Collectors are currently evaluating these values, and a final announcement is expected after all district reports are analysed.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the State collected Rs 10,005 crore in registration revenue, with Rs 5,235.31 crore collected as of October this year. The Minister also confirmed the adequate distribution of both e-stamping services and physical stamp papers, ensuring availability across sub-registrar offices Statewide.

The government aims to streamline the registration process and introduce a citizen-friendly approach by implementing a paperless administration system and online slot booking to eliminate waiting times. Traditional British-era practices, such as the use of red cloth at sub-registrar offices, have been discontinued.

Addressing grievances with the comprehensive land survey conducted by the previous YSRC regime, Satyaprasad revealed that over 55,000 complaints were filed within just 13 days at Grama Sabhas. A re-survey of approximately 21 lakh land records is planned, with a priority on grievance redressal.