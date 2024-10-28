30 endemic plant species to be conserved at Andhra University's Botanical Garden

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Department of Botany at Andhra University (AU) has initiated a conservation project to preserve 30 rare and endemic plant species native to the Eastern Ghats and surrounding regions. This announcement was made by Professor SB Padal, head of the department, during a two-day national conference on 'Conservation of Endemic Species of the Eastern Ghats' held at the university.
The conference aimed to raise awareness of the critical need to protect local plant species in light of increasing environmental threats. Prof. Padal explained that many of these plants are found only in specific regions, making them vulnerable to extinction due to habitat loss, climate change, and other ecological challenges.
To address these issues, AU's botanical garden will serve as a sanctuary where these species can be grown, studied, and protected. The initiative aligns with global conservation efforts to safeguard biodiversity and will include plants classified as endangered or vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
Trees: Among the endangered tree species to be conserved are Albizia thompsonii brandis, which is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List and is endemic to Eastern India, and Boswellia ovalifoliolata, which holds a vulnerable status and is found only in South East India.
Cycas beddomei Dyer and Cycas sphaerica Roxb are also notable, with the former being endangered and endemic to Andhra Pradesh, while the latter is categorised as data deficient and is limited to East and South East India. The critically endangered Hildegardia populifolia and endangered Isopandera villosa Wight are both endemic to southeast India.
Other significant species include Prunus ceylanica (endangered, spanning from the Indian Subcontinent to Indo-China), Syzygium alternifolium (endangered, found in the Eastern Ghats), Tritaxis kunoonensis (endemic to Andhra Pradesh), and Nothopegia heyneana (Hook.f.) Gamble, listed as near threatened and endemic to South India.
Shrubs: The shrub species include Barleria longiflora, Cajanus cajanifolius, and Commiphora berryi, all endemic to India, with the latter also found in Sri Lanka. Indigofera barberi Gamble is another important shrub, endemic to South India. Pavetta breviflora and Pavetta madrassica bremek are both notable species, with the former distributed in South and Southwest India and the latter being specific to South India, especially Andhra Pradesh. Strobilanthes jeyporensis is another shrub species endemic to Eastern India.
Climbers: Important climbers to conserve include Argyreia arakuensis, an endangered species endemic to Andhra Pradesh, and Decalepis hamiltonii Wight & Arn, which is also endangered and native to South India. Hoya alexicacea is another species, spread from East and South India to Myanmar. Rhynchosia beddomei Baker and Vanilla wightii Lindl. ex Wight are climbers that are endemic to India, with the latter specifically found in Andhra Pradesh, Southwest India, and Sri Lanka.
Herbs: Significant herbs for conservation efforts include Andrographis beddomei, which is endemic to Andhra Pradesh, and Bupleurum andhricum, also specific to Andhra Pradesh. Dendrobium aqueum Lindl and Dendrobium regium Prain are both native to South India, with the latter distributed across regions such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Kalanchoe bhidei is endemic to Southwest India, while Kalanchoe cherukondensis is found only in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Ophiorrhiza chandrashekharanii and Pimpinella tirupatiensis-the latter of which is endangered-are both species native to Andhra Pradesh.
Professor Padal further stated that the listed plants will be introduced, propagated, and maintained by the grantee institution. "Priority will be given to IUCN red-listed species, followed by endemic plants of Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on shrubs and climbers (50%), trees (30%), and herbaceous taxa (20%), based on the availability of plant material and in line with guidelines," he noted.
Dr SS Das, a scientist from the Botanical Survey of India, Kolkata, shared that recent research has shown plants responding to music. He highlighted the need for dedicated efforts in environmental conservation and encouraged people to harmonise with nature. He emphasised the importance of gathering, understanding, and preserving scientific knowledge. As part of the two-day workshop, the department will commence the conservation of these plants on Monday