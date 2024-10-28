30 endemic plant species to be conserved at Andhra University's Botanical Garden

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Department of Botany at Andhra University (AU) has initiated a conservation project to preserve 30 rare and endemic plant species native to the Eastern Ghats and surrounding regions. This announcement was made by Professor SB Padal, head of the department, during a two-day national conference on 'Conservation of Endemic Species of the Eastern Ghats' held at the university.

The conference aimed to raise awareness of the critical need to protect local plant species in light of increasing environmental threats. Prof. Padal explained that many of these plants are found only in specific regions, making them vulnerable to extinction due to habitat loss, climate change, and other ecological challenges.

To address these issues, AU's botanical garden will serve as a sanctuary where these species can be grown, studied, and protected. The initiative aligns with global conservation efforts to safeguard biodiversity and will include plants classified as endangered or vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.