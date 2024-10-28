348 enumerators deployed in Prakasam for 21st National Livestock Census

ONGOLE: The 21st National Livestock Census-2024 began in Prakasam district on October 25, with 348 enumerators deployed to collect detailed data on 16 livestock species across 219 indigenous breeds.

Conducted over four months, this door-to-door survey will run until February 2025, forming part of a larger nationwide effort involving nearly 1 lakh field officials, primarily veterinarians and para-veterinarians. Animal Husbandry Joint Director Dr Baby Rani, alongside census officials, launched the initiative by commencing enumeration at the residence of Collector A Thameem Ansariya on Friday. In addition, 71 veterinary doctors will oversee the local process, ensuring accurate data collection.

Livestock contributes around 11% to the State’s GDP, directly and indirectly supporting approximately three lakh residents in Prakasam. Recognising its economic significance, the authorities aim to use this census data to shape welfare and development programmes at district, State, and national levels. The government has introduced a specialised app for quick data uploads.

Enumerators will document various livestock, including cattle, and poultry, as well as record machinery provided to owners under animal husbandry schemes. Joint Director Baby Rani said Prakasam has 56,332 white cattle, 6,71,812 black cattle, 15,67,122 sheep, and 4,17,589 goats, with numbers expected to rise in the latest census.