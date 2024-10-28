‘Family dispute’ puts YSRC on the defensive

GUNTUR: Although the ongoing spat over the division of assets between siblings -- YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila -- looks like a family issue, it is likely to have far-reaching political ramifications.

Sharmila has accused her brother and former Chief Minister of not obliging by their father’s (YS Rajasekhara Reddy) mandate to divide the assets equally among the four grandchildren, and dragging her and their mother YS Vijayamma to court. In a bid to downplay the rivalry, once the issue became public, Jagan termed the dispute a ‘family matter’ and ‘ghar ghar ki kahani (every household’s story).

Through open letters and emotional press conferences, Sharmila has been trying to establish that despite working tirelessly for YSRC’s success in 2019, she and their mother were dragged to court. “What has Jagan Mohan Reddy done for me? Can he answer this?” she challenged the YSRC chief, accusing him of subjecting her and her children to injustice.

With the MLC (Graduate and Teachers Constituency) elections around the corner, the ‘family dispute’ has put the YSRC, which suffered a severe drubbing in the general elections, on the back foot.

Interestingly, while the grand old party and the BJP have steered clear of the conflict, the TDP has launched a full blown social media campaign against the former chief minister in a bid to portray him as a selfish person and have raised questions over his credibility. Besides the yellow party leaders, State leadership of neither the Congress nor the BJP have said a word on the matter.