BJP enrolled 22L members in just 45 days: Andhra MP Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari inaugurated the Sangatan Parva State workshop in Vijayawada on Monday. “BJP is different from other political parties, with new members recruited every six months, and leaders elected democratically from the booth-level to State-level,” she said.
She named Paka Satyanarayana as the Election Returning Officer for BJP Andhra Pradesh, with Bitra Sivannarayana, Mitta Parthasarathy, and Suresh Reddy as assistant election officers. Prominent leaders, national executive members, MLAs and ministers attended the workshop.
Highlighting the BJP’s transition to online membership registration, AP BJP chief said, “In just 45 days, 22 lakh members have been registered, reflecting the dedication of our workers.” She credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for BJP’s growing influence and the Centre’s focus on State’s development. She lambasted the previous YSRC government for the diversion of funds.
Recalling the recent announcement of a new railway line to Amaravati by Union Minister for Railways Aswini Vaishnav, she reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting infrastructure projects, funding Rs 12,500 crore for the Polavaram project and Rs 900 crore for the reconstruction of its diaphragm wall. Health Minister Y Satya Prasad lauded the success of the drive.