BJP enrolled 22L members in just 45 days: Andhra MP Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari inaugurated the Sangatan Parva State workshop in Vijayawada on Monday. “BJP is different from other political parties, with new members recruited every six months, and leaders elected democratically from the booth-level to State-level,” she said.

She named Paka Satyanarayana as the Election Returning Officer for BJP Andhra Pradesh, with Bitra Sivannarayana, Mitta Parthasarathy, and Suresh Reddy as assistant election officers. Prominent leaders, national executive members, MLAs and ministers attended the workshop.