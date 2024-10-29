CM N Chandrababu Naidu orders Rs 5 lakh fine for liquor MRP violation

VIJAYAWADA: During a review meeting on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assessed liquor prices and directed officials to impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh on any seller charging above the MRP for the first offence.

He further instructed that the shop’s licence should be cancelled if the violation is repeated. The Chief Minister emphasised the sale of liquor strictly at MRP.

Taking a firm stance against “belt shops” (unauthorised liquor outlets), Naidu instructed officials to take strict action against sellers who supply liquor to these outlets. He recommended a Rs 5 lakh fine and licence cancellation if the offence is repeated.

Naidu also directed officials to tackle incidents of non-duty-paid liquor (NDPL) firmly and take stringent measures against illicitly distilled liquor.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister tasked officials with installing CCTV cameras in liquor shops and setting up a toll-free number for complaints related to liquor. He also instructed them to establish a central monitoring system for oversight. Every shop should display liquor prices prominently, and surprise raids should be conducted to prevent illegal liquor storage.

Emphasising the need to make sand readily available to the people of the State, Naidu stressed the importance of curbing inter-State sand smuggling. He warned officials that they would face consequences for any irregularities in the free sand policy.

Reaffirming the State government’s commitment to clear liquor and sand policies, Naidu asserted that the responsibility to implement these policies effectively at the field level rests with the officials.