Vijayamma must resolve YS family spat: Former Andhra minister Balineni

ONGOLE: Former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy condemned the allegations levelled against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for the ongoing family spat in YS Rajasekhar Reddy family.

Speaking to media at Hyderabad on Monday, he said, “It is ridiculous. What has any other person had to do with the property dispute between brother and sister? Those allegations are baseless.”

He opined that YS Vijayamma should be the one to decide on the distribution of assets among the family members of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Balineni, who recently left YSRC for the Jana Sena Party, said as a mother would never want to see her children suffer, she would be the best judge to settle the ongoing property between the two siblings.

Jagan approached NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) accusing his sister of illegally transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries held by him and his wife Bharathi in her and their mother Vijayamma’s names.

“Once Vijayamma comes out and settles the matter, everything will be clear,” he said adding that as a close follower of YSR, he is pained to see the children of YSR entangled in a property dispute. He said such a public spat between the siblings is bringing disrepute to the YS family.