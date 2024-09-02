Three children drown in agriculture pit in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Three children drowned in a water pit in an agriculture field at Peddaraveedu mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Kothapalli Siva (9), Kothapalli Manu (8), and Aaraveeti Yedukondalu (8), all from S Kothapalli village in Peddaraveedu mandal. According to sources, a group of children went to play in the cotton fields near the village on Sunday, a school holiday.

Despite warning from a few elders, the children began playing on the banks of the water pit. Suddenly, the three children slipped into the water. Later, nearby elders pulled the children out. Unfortunately, they were found dead while being transported to the hospital. All three were friends and were studying the primary school (Class III and IV).

Yerragondapalem Circle Inspector Ch Prabhakara Rao, along with Peddaraveedu Sub-Inspector P Anil Kumar and staff, rushed to the spot to probe the incident. The bodies were later shifted to the Markapur Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and the probe in underway. Minister Dr DSBV Swamy conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of all support from the government.