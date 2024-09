However, the response was not so prompt for several other stranded people. M Venkat Rao from Singh Nagar rued that many elderly and children did not receive any help.

Kadheer Basha of Payakapuram said, “Boats cannot access all lanes. People need food and other supplies. However, in many divisions like Prakash Nagar, Kandrika, and Vambay Colony, no food was distributed. Officials should prioritise reaching out to the victims with food and water instead of appearing on TV.”

Flood victims express disappointment over ‘inadequate’ relief measures

Later in day, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu told mediapersons that traffic on Singh Nagar bridge, the sole access route, hampered relief efforts. He added that food trucks were delayed as victims crowded them. Further, he explained that as boats could not reach Vambay Colony, helicopters were used in the relief efforts. The Minister confirmed that food packets were sent to Singh Nagar and other areas via four boats. He added that private school buses were mobilised to relocate victims to safety.

Meanwhile, besides the floodwater, the stranded people grappled with snakes, lack of power and mobile networks.

Venkateswaramma, a resident of Patamata, said her family in RR Peta had taken sick. Yet, she noted, no officer had visited them. “I am also not able to check on them as their phones have run out of charge,” she said, requesting the government to help her family.

Shiva from Bhavanipuram reported that 12 workers were stranded on the terrace of VGS Publications in Ambapuram for two days without food. They lost contact with the outside world as their phones ran out of battery. Eventually, they managed to escape safely after the water receded. Shiva said when he sought help, authorities in Singh Nagar told him that Ambapuram does not come under their jurisdiction.