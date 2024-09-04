Andhra floods: Relief operations are at brisk in Guntur, food for 24k in Bapatla remain starnded

GUNTUR: As the floodwater at Prakasam Barrage decreased to 7.24 lakh cusecs by Tuesday afternoon, officials in Guntur district are focusing on relief operations. However, with the second flood warning still in effect, the administrations of the Guntur and Bapatla districts remain on high alert, making coordinated efforts to mitigate the loss of life and property.

Speaking at a review meeting on Tuesday, Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said, “We have successfully evacuated people from flood-affected areas. However, with another depression forming in the Bay of Bengal and heavy rains predicted, the Prakasam Barrage may receive significant inflows, so the situation is being closely monitored. The relief operations will continue until normalcy is restored.”

Meanwhile, over 24,000 people in 24 habitations and island villages remain stranded due to heavy floods in Bapatla district. Officials are continuously delivering food and water using 40 boats and have cautioned residents to remain in their villages until it is safe to travel. Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, along with Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali, reviewed the situation and directed officials to prioritise repair works on river embankments to prevent breaches. Four officials have been suspended for failing to perform their duties properly.

Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu visited Ramapuram, where 43 fisher families have been stranded. He inspected crop damage and assured villagers that all necessary aid would be provided.