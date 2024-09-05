Andhra Pradesh ministers visit flood-hit villages in Bapatla

GUNTUR: The NDA-led TDP government is committed to support every flood victim, said Ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Anagani Satya Prasad. In response to the severe flooding that has impacted several villages in Bapatla districts, they have been actively touring the affected areas to assess the damage and ensure that relief efforts are effectively implemented.

As part of it, they visited several villages, including Chatagadda, Rudravaram, Morthota, Tiratla Lanka, Bobbarlanka, Myneni Varipalem, Chandupallivari Palem, Rajula Cheruvu, Lankavani Dibba, Tummala Potu Meraka, and Nalluri Palem on Wednesday.

During their visit, they interacted with villagers and issued immediate instructions to local officials to resolve issues promptly. They also visited the inundated crops, and shrimp ponds in Repalle mandal and assured the farmers that the government committed to standing by them during this difficult time. ‘’We will ensure that all necessary relief measures are implemented swiftly,” they added.

They visited a rehabilitation centre. Satya Prasad said the officials are in the process of assessing the damage to crops and infrastructure. A detailed report will be submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and help will be provided to farmers who suffered severe losses due to the floods.