Power supply will be restored at earliest in flood-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Power supply will be fully restored in the flood-affected areas of the State at the earliest, says Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, in an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar. He explained that although there is sufficient electricity available in the State, it was temporarily shut down to protect lives and prevent electrocution due to the flooding.

How many days will it take to restore electricity in the flood-affected areas?

We have already restored about 90% of electricity in the affected areas. In the remaining areas, power will be restored by Thursday evening or Friday morning. However, in regions where floodwaters have not receded, restoration efforts will be delayed until the water subsides.

What has been the impact of the floods in Bapatla district?

Bapatla and Repalle constituencies are significant rice-growing regions, while in Vemuru, high-investment commercial crops like bananas, turmeric, betel nut, and yams are cultivated. The villages on the river islands have never seen such a high volume of water at 11.25 lakh cusecs, compared to their previous experience with a maximum of 9 lakh cusecs. As a result, all villages were submerged, causing severe crop damage. Although the loss of life has been minimal, the destruction of crops has left farmers in a dire situation.

How are relief efforts progressing?

For the first four days, under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, our priority was saving lives. Despite seven breaches along the Krishna Canal, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad and I were on the field day and night and managed to avert disaster with the cooperation of officials and the public. However, only 20 per cent of island residents have moved to rehabilitation centres. The rest have taken refuge on the upper floors of their homes. We have been delivering food, water, breakfast, milk, and medicines using boats and drones. A DSP-level officer has been assigned to each village to monitor the situation. Additionally, we have intensified sanitation programmes, and health surveys are being conducted door-to-door to prevent the spread of epidemics after the flood recedes completely. We have completed more than 50% of the survey.