TDP suspends MLA over sexual harassment charges

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam Party suspended Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam in light of grave allegations of sexual harassment by a woman party leader.

The victim, who is a TDP worker, reported the incidents of sexual harassment directly to TDP national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, prompting immediate action from the party’s leadership.

K Adimulam, 66, who recently secured his seat in the Satyavedu Assembly constituency on a TDP ticket, now faces a scandal that has shaken the political landscape in the region.

State TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao confirmed the suspension in a statement released just hours after the allegations came to light.

Addressing the issue, Palla Srinivasa Rao informed that the video will be sent to a forensic lab for a thorough analysis and assured of further action based on the report.

The victim recounted her ordeal to the media, explaining how Adimulam’s initial professional interactions soon escalated into persistent harassment. She revealed that the MLA would call her incessantly, sometimes up to 100 times in a single night, and alleged that on one occasion, coerced her into sexual acts at a hotel in Tirupati.

Fearing for her safety, the victim initially remained silent but decided to speak out as the situation became unbearable. She also expressed concern for other women in the constituency, hoping her actions would prevent them from facing similar experiences. Adimulam, who previously won the 2019 elections as a YSRC candidate, had switched to the TDP when the YSRC denied him a ticket.