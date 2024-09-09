Continuous rains cause landslides, floods in Andhra Pradesh's north coastal districts

VISAKHAPATNAM: Continuous rainfall since Saturday night has caused widespread disruption across the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju and erstwhile Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

The downpour has led to overflowing of water streams, landslides in hilly areas, road blockages, drainage overflows, and severe flooding in low-lying areas.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with officials and directed them to take measures to mitigate the loss of lives and property. Further, he appealed to people to stay alert as there was a possibility of flash floods and more landslides.

In Visakhapatnam, continuous downpours triggered landslides in Gopalapatnam, particularly near the Chinna Konda area, endangering several homes. Under MLA Gana Babu’s direction, officials have evacuated residents from the most vulnerable areas and moved them to safer locations.

“We have successfully evacuated all individuals from the affected areas and ensured their safety in rescue shelters. We have cut off power to all electric poles in the area to prevent further risk. We are currently in talks with engineers to explore options for diverting the water flow and mitigating potential damage in this area. Our goal is to prevent additional harm and minimise the impact of the situation,” said Gana Babu.

Despite these efforts, many homes remain at risk, prompting the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to urge residents to stay alert. The area is home to several houses built along the hillside, increasing anxiety among locals.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Alluri Sitarama Raju district has caused significant damage, washing away bridges on canals and severing road links to over 30 villages.

The Chamagedda bridge in GK Veedhi collapsed due to heavy water flow, disconnecting roadways to nearly 30 villages.