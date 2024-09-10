Andhra Pradesh: Yeleru Canal breach floods Kakinada

KAKINADA: As many as eight mandals have been flooded, while 86 villages in 11 mandals of Kakinada district are under the threat of being inundated following the breach of the Yeleru Canal.

The State government has sought assistance from the Indian Army to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected regions. The breaches were identified at Rajupalem in Kirlampudi mandal and Gorrikandi village at Raparthy in Pithapuram mandal.

Yeleru reservoir has been receiving copious inflows due to the torrential rains in the Agency Area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Over 45,755 cusecs of rainwater reached the reservoir and 21,775 cusecs of water was released.

The State government sought the assistance of the Army in view of the rising water levels in the reservoirs. While the Thandava Reservoir is receiving inflows of 8,900 cusecs, it is releasing 8,766 cusecs of surplus water. Similarly, 1,000 cusecs of surplus water is being released from Pampa Reservoir.

“In view of the unforeseen natural events, an urgent requisition has been activated for Kakinada, following excessive rainfall on September 8-9. The Yeleswaram Reservoir began to overflow, necessitating the opening of its gates. This has resulted in a breach of the Yeluru Canal near Rajupalem village, leading to significant flooding across eight administrative divisions (mandals),” the Army said in a statement.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army received the request for Army columns to assist in evacuating residents stranded in their homes to safer locations.

NDRF, SDRF teams to be dispatched to Kakinada from Vijayawada today

The Indian Army relief column stationed at Vijayawada was derequisitioned on Monday evening. The team is now being redeployed to Kakinada to bolster the ongoing relief efforts.

Further, columns from both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be dispatched from Vijayawada to Kakinada to assist in the operations.