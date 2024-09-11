Seven killed as mini truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh

EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT: Seven people tragically lost their lives when a mini-truck they were travelling in overturned on Wednesday in East Godavari district, according to police reports.

The accident occurred in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli mandal. The mini-truck, which was transporting cashew nuts, was en route from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram Mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu Mandal when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Narasimha Kishore confirmed that seven individuals died in the accident. One survivor, who is in stable condition and able to speak, was rescued from the scene. The victims reportedly suffocated after being trapped under the sacks of cashew nuts.

Local residents and police worked to extract the bodies from beneath the sacks, and they have been sent to Kovvuru Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.