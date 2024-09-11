Tension in Palnadu as TDP activists ‘attack’ followers of ex-YSRC MLA Namburu Shankar Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed once again in Palnadu with TDP activists allegedly attacking the followers of former YSRC MLA Namburu Shankar Rao on Tuesday.

The former MLA was scheduled to visit the flood affected areas, and inspect the damaged crops in Vaikuntapuram, Pedda Madduru, Endrayi and Munugodu villages.

His followers were waiting for him at the place, when the attack took place. Knowing about the former MLA’s visit, a large number of TDP activists also gathered there.

Anticipating trouble, police prevented the former MLA from leaving his residence at Pedakurapadu. The TDP activists allegedly attacked YSRC cadre at the 14th mile in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency. They chased away the YSRC cadre. Wielding sticks, some of them attacked the YSRC workers and damaged the window shields of a couple of vehicles. Former minister Ambati Rambabu expressed concern over the TDP’s attempt to attack Rao, who was visiting the flood-affected areas in Pedakurapadu. “His vehicles were vandalised, and the attack raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the State,’’ Ambati said, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the violence.