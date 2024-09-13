Srikalahasti temple submits Rs 114 cr development plan to Centre

TIRUPATI: The Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam has proposed a comprehensive tourism development project under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme to enhance the temple’s facilities and attract more pilgrims. A detailed proposal with an outlay of Rs 114.06 crore has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism.

According to the temple officials, the project includes the construction of a ropeway connecting Bharadwaja Tirtham, Kannappa Hill and Kanakachalam Hill, along with the development of the Swarnamukhi River banks and the creation of a grand stone enclosure (Maha Prakaram). The lack of proper amenities and scenic spots has resulted in devotees leaving soon after their visit to Srikalahasti. The initiative, in collaboration with the State Tourism Department, aims to encourage longer stays by improving facilities and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Srikalahasteeswara Temple, known as Dakshina Kashi, is a major Shaivite shrine, drawing both national and international devotees, especially for its Rahu Ketu Sarpa Dosha Nivaran Puja. The temple officials have emphasised the importance of developing infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of visitors. A senior official mentioned that the development plan also includes the construction of amenities centres, bus shelters, and improved lighting systems to enhance visitor experience.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi recently seeking sanction of additional funds for the temple development.

The Union government, which has already provided funds for Srisailam and Annavaram temples under the PRASAD scheme, has now included Srikalahasti in its tourism development plans.