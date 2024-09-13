Swachhata Hi Seva campaign from September 17

VIJAYAWADA: The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign 2024 is designed with the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskar Swachhata’ by the Government of India to mobilise people of the States through various activities, said Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

Chairing the first meeting of the State Steering Committee with the line department secretaries at the Secretariat on Thursday, and with the District Collectors through a video conference, he directed the officials to make preparations for the upcoming Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign in a big way.

The State-wide cleanliness campaign is set to take place for a fortnight, beginning on September 17 with several preparatory events and a curtain-raiser on September 13. The campaign will conclude on October 2.

This year marks a decade of commemorating the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, an initiative that has been observed annually since its inception in 2017 on Gandhi Jayanti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Swachh Bharat Diwas is observed on October 2.

Swachhata Ki Bhagidari - Public Participation, Awareness and Advocacy; Sampoorna Swachhata - including Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi; Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir - Preventive health checkups and social security coverage are the three key pillars of the SHS 2024.

The campaign will roll out on September 17. All the districts and Urban Local Bodies should initiate transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs). Mass cleanliness drives should be conducted in all headquarters in urban and rural areas.

Safaimitra Suraksha Shivirs and Swachh Bharat cultural festivals should also be held across the State, the Chief Secretary said.