Contaminated water claims 3 lives in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district

KURNOOL: Three people reportedly died due to diarrhoea within 24 hours in Allagadda town of Nandyal district. At least 50 people were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water supplied by the civic body.

However, Nandyal district health officials attributed the deaths to other reasons. DM&HO Dr R Venkata Ramana said Babu Rao and Imaam Bee died of heart attacks, while Chandra Mohan reportedly died due to overdose of alcohol.

Responding, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to submit a report on the circumstances that led to the outbreak of diarrhoea.