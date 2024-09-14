Ensure road safety in Krishna district: Collector

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji instructed officials to implement stringent road safety measures across the district to prevent road accidents. He conducted a district-level road safety committee meeting at Machilipatnam Collectorate on Friday.

During the meeting, the Collector highlighted the importance of identifying black spots on National and State highways within the district and conducting joint inspections with relevant departments to reduce accidents. He stressed the need for installing signposts along highways to enhance road safety.

In addition, Balaji instructed the transport department to assist victims of recent floods by repairing damaged two-wheelers in flood-affected areas such as Krishna and Budameru. He urged officials to engage with local dealers to provide necessary spare parts. Furthermore, the Collector advocated for a campaign to promote helmet use and advised on-the-spot action against motorists riding without helmets.

ASP VD Prasad, NHAI Project Director Sridhar Reddy, MORTH Officer Sudhir, District Public Transport Officer Vanisri, R&B EE Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.