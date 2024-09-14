Rs 284.8 cr facelift for Rajamahendravaram railway station

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari took part in a review meeting held with railway officials to discuss the upgradation of Rajamahendravaram railway station.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, Gati Shakthi officials, and a team of officials briefed the MP on the progress of various projects through a Power-Point presentation.

The meeting focused on the development works currently underway and the assistance required from the State government regarding sparing of land on the east side for adequate circulating area and other clearances. Suggesting the State government officials to work closely with the railway department, Purandeswari emphasised the importance of coordination and timely clearances to meet the project’s deadlines. Upgraded Rajahmundry railway station will be a landmark facility, she said.

The Rs 284.88 crore project aims to enhance the passenger experience and improve the station’s infrastructure.